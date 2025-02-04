Brandy Vs Cognac: What's The Difference?

Ever wondered if Cognac and brandy are the same thing? Or why one bottle can feel like it demands a butler, while another is the perfect liquor for spiked eggnog? The main difference boils down to geography and production. All Cognac is a type of brandy, but every brandy might not necessarily be Cognac. It's like how all Champagne is sparkling wine, but bubbly can only claim the prestigious title of Champagne if it comes from that specific region, and is made following specific rules.

Brandy, the broad category, refers to any distilled wine-based spirit. Cognac, however, is a specific type of brandy with a fancier name and even fancier rules. It hails from the Cognac region of France, and must follow strict production methods — much like how whiskey labeled "Kentucky bourbon" has to be made in that state. If you're sipping Cognac, you're enjoying brandy — but one that's had a bit more of a glow-up.

Whether you're pouring a warming glass of brandy during the holidays, or trying to impress someone with Cognac's regional prestige, there's more to these similar-looking brown spirits than meets the eye. From a neat digestif to creative cocktail potential — such as mixing a frosty Brandy Alexander — it helps to pick the best variation for the occasion.