The French Connection Cocktail Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make

The French Connection cocktail is a classic two-ingredient drink. It's simply comprised of cognac and amaretto (with a slightly heavier hand on the cognac), and it's often served on the rocks, though it can be taken straight as well. Because almond-flavored amaretto is such a sweet liqueur, this isn't the kind of cocktail that quenches your thirst — it's more of a sipping drink that you can take your time over and enjoy.

Since a French Connection only has two ingredients, you'll want to carefully consider the quality of what goes into it. That said, a mid-shelf cognac works well with your choice of fine amaretto (it doesn't always have to be Disarrono), as the warm, nutty flavors of the almond liqueur are the main event. To make one for cocktail hour, simply pour 1.5 ounces of cognac and ¾ ounce of amaretto into a glass with ice and stir. Strain this into your serving container (it'll look classy in a rocks glass over ice), and you're done. Garnishes aren't necessary, but if you're so inclined, a strip of lemon zest works well and adds an aromatic touch.