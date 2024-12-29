The French Connection Cocktail Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make
The French Connection cocktail is a classic two-ingredient drink. It's simply comprised of cognac and amaretto (with a slightly heavier hand on the cognac), and it's often served on the rocks, though it can be taken straight as well. Because almond-flavored amaretto is such a sweet liqueur, this isn't the kind of cocktail that quenches your thirst — it's more of a sipping drink that you can take your time over and enjoy.
Since a French Connection only has two ingredients, you'll want to carefully consider the quality of what goes into it. That said, a mid-shelf cognac works well with your choice of fine amaretto (it doesn't always have to be Disarrono), as the warm, nutty flavors of the almond liqueur are the main event. To make one for cocktail hour, simply pour 1.5 ounces of cognac and ¾ ounce of amaretto into a glass with ice and stir. Strain this into your serving container (it'll look classy in a rocks glass over ice), and you're done. Garnishes aren't necessary, but if you're so inclined, a strip of lemon zest works well and adds an aromatic touch.
The French Connection is named after a movie
The French Connection cocktail is, in fact, named after the 1971 thriller, "The French Connection," starring Gene Hackman. The exact origin story of how the cocktail got its name is unknown, but it's possible that the combination existed before the movie was released. The drink is very similar to another popular '70s cocktail that's also named after a movie: "The Godfather" (a supremely influential film in the food world and beyond).
The Godfather cocktail only differs from the French Connection in its base liquor. Instead of cognac, it favors whisky. Some recipes are even more flexible, calling for your choice of scotch or bourbon mixed with ¼ ounce of amaretto. This drink also rose in popularity after its namesake movie was released in 1972, so I'm sure you saw plenty of these slide down the bar if you were tending one around that time. Both "The Godfather" and "The French Connection" won a sizable number of Academy Awards back then, so these cocktails have the added appeal of a pop culture touchstone behind them, which is a great talking point to keep the booze and the conversation flowing.