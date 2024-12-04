Costco's New Cognac Is Made By A Bougie French Brand

Costco's brand Kirkland Signature has a knack for making customers guess which brands are hidden behind its generic label. On the Reddit forum r/Costco, one user shared they had discovered Kirkland's new premium Cognac and questioned whether it is produced by Hennessy, the luxury liquor brand. "Costco had their new cognac displayed for $47 a handle," Redditor @damiensandoval posted. "I couldn't resist grabbing one to try."

The user asked others on the forum if they thought it was Hennessy under the Kirkland label. They also accompanied the post with photos of the Kirkland and the LVMH luxury brand bottles, which look conspicuously similar to each other. One commenter provided a definitive answer to the question: The back of the Kirkland bottle notes that the Cognac is produced by the French producer Peyrat.

Peyrat Cognac is a high-end distiller and distributor based in Cognac, France, that launched in the 1920s. The French brand is known for its premium Cognac, offering its product at exponentially higher prices.