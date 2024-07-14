Is Costco's Kirkland Brand Vodka Really Grey Goose On A Budget?

It's no secret that Costco's private label Kirkland brand products serve as perfect dupes for a number of name-brand items. In some cases, Kirkland items actually come from the same manufacturers as their name-brand counterparts, but in other cases it's just a happy coincidence that Costco creates such high-quality options for warehouse prices.

A perfect example of this cost-effective duplication comes in the form of some of the massive booze bottles found on Costco's shelves. Costco's Kirkland brand of vodka is rumored to actually be Grey Goose vodka, but this is a myth. Grey Goose even debunks this claim right on its website, noting many differences between how the two brands of vodkas are made.

With all respect to Grey Goose and its proprietary vodka-making process, these rumors had to come from somewhere, right? The two vodka brands must bear at least some resemblance in taste, so let's see why and how that came to be.