Is Costco's Kirkland Brand Vodka Really Grey Goose On A Budget?
It's no secret that Costco's private label Kirkland brand products serve as perfect dupes for a number of name-brand items. In some cases, Kirkland items actually come from the same manufacturers as their name-brand counterparts, but in other cases it's just a happy coincidence that Costco creates such high-quality options for warehouse prices.
A perfect example of this cost-effective duplication comes in the form of some of the massive booze bottles found on Costco's shelves. Costco's Kirkland brand of vodka is rumored to actually be Grey Goose vodka, but this is a myth. Grey Goose even debunks this claim right on its website, noting many differences between how the two brands of vodkas are made.
With all respect to Grey Goose and its proprietary vodka-making process, these rumors had to come from somewhere, right? The two vodka brands must bear at least some resemblance in taste, so let's see why and how that came to be.
Why people think Kirkland vodka is actually Grey Goose
The similarities between Kirkland vodka and Grey Goose start at first glance. Like many of Costco's Kirkland-labeled items, the packaging of the cheaper vodka looks a lot like the name-brand one.
Both spirits come in a tall, slender bottle with a similar shape. In terms of country of origin, both vodkas come from France, and even more specifically the Cognac region of the country. Both vodkas are distilled in and imported from this area, and both are made using water and wheat from the region. Grey Goose does point out, though, that it openly cites what wheat is used in its vodka, but Costco is a bit more tight-lipped about its process.
Although Costco isn't as forthcoming in its descriptions of its vodka, Grey Goose has been more than happy to lay out what sets it apart from the warehouse brand.
The difference between Kirkland Vodka and Grey Goose
Kirkland vodka and Grey Goose may come from the same country, but the way the two vodkas are made clearly shows their differences. On its bottle, the Kirkland brand says its vodka is distilled five times, but Grey Goose is only distilled once.
Some vodka experts might argue about whether more distilling or less makes for a good sip, but regardless, this does mean that the two vodkas are not one and the same. Unfortunately, Costco has declined to comment on the exact ingredients and origins of its vodka to multiple outlets. So, the only concrete information comes from Grey Goose, which says its vodka is made only using water from its own company well in Gensac-la-Pallue and "the finest French wheat."
In addition to their makeup, the two brands also have a clear price difference. Costco sells its 1.75-liter vodka bottle for just a little over $20, but Grey Goose, which is also sold at Costco, is priced at over $50 for the same size.