The Hidden Brands Behind These Popular Costco Products

Costco — or about half of it — is essentially a grocery store. But it differs from the regular, run of the mill American neighborhood supermarket in a number of meaningful ways. For example, Costco employees check receipts at the exits, and the stores operate on a club model, requiring an annual membership fee to shop its massive, cavernous warehouse-style stores. And unlike supermarkets, which can theoretically offer dozens of versions of one item, Costco chooses value over variety. It's also a bulk-based store, and offering up crates, flats, and cases of products takes up a lot of floor and shelf space in its cleverly unlabeled aisles. The chain generally only ever offers one or two types of the same product at any one time, usually a name brand item, and more often than not, a similar item of matching quality that's part of the family of "Kirkland Signature" products.

That's not some massive company that produces thousands of curiously top-notch items — it's just the name Costco uses for its private label, or store brands (the company once headquartered in Kirkland, Washington). Some Kirkland Signature products are Costco-made, such as its legendary Food Court hot dogs. Many others are produced, semi-secretly, by big, important, famous-name suppliers. Here are some of the companies that are the true producers of those Kirkland Signature items exclusively found at Costco.