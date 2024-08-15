The Ultimate Ranking Of Canned Tuna Brands

Growing up, I was a Jessica Simpson fan. Her song "I Wanna Love You Forever" was my ringtone for a period of time. I know — ringtones. Yikes! Anyway, in that phase of my life, I watched a little reality show called "​​Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." It followed Jessica Simpson and her husband, Nick Lachey, through their first few years of married life. Though their marriage wouldn't last, one pop culture famous moment would. The scene went down like this: While enjoying a bit of tuna and confused by the label on the tin, Simpson wondered aloud whether what she was eating was chicken or fish. It have Chicken of the Sea brand its very own moment, and it's one I kept thinking of while working on this ranking.

Though Chicken of the Sea is probably the brand I was most familiar with before sampling, I really expected there to not be too much difference between canned tuna brands. Tinned seafood is having a moment, but canned tuna is canned tuna, right? I wondered if sampling and differentiating these would be difficult. It turns out each can was very different, and the gap between the lowest ranked tuna and the highest is nothing short of dramatic. To get the most accurate measures of each, I completed a blind taste test and ultimately rated each tuna brand on texture, taste, and fishing practices.