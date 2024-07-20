Stop Making These Mistakes With Canned Tuna

It's important to understand what you're reading on a canned tuna label. If you don't, you could be setting yourself up for some bad canned tuna-buying decisions. Certain words and phrases on the can will clue you in to how high-quality the tuna inside is, as well as if it was sustainably-sourced or not.

Tuna caught via a pole, pole and line, or trawl are on the more sustainable side, as these methods do not result in any substantial amount of bycatch. This term refers to the amount marine life that can become accidentally entangled or caught in fishing gear. You may also look out for phrases like "FAD-free," "free school," or "school-caught," which refer to methods that also reduce bycatch. However, if these phrases aren't included, the tuna may not have been caught via these methods, and thus should be avoided.

Certain verbiage can also tell you about the type of tuna in the can. "White tuna" refers to albacore tuna, while "light tuna" can refer to a number of different species. "Chunk light" tuna is often a mix of different tunas, and some of that fish might be on the cheap, less desirable side.

