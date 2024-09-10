The Clever Reason Costco Doesn't Label Its Aisles

When most of us take that blessed trip to Costco to stock up on groceries, we often go in expecting samples, large carts, and a line for the exclusive in-store pizza slices at the beloved Costco food court. What we don't expect are the mind games the people in charge of the place are playing.

That's right, Costco's overall layout is one big mind trick set up by its leadership. Unlike most grocery stores, Costco does not label its aisles, and that's on purpose. Robert Price, an original founder of PriceSmart, which merged with Costco in 1993, explained to NPR that he was "adamant that we would not have signs telling people where things were" to encourage customers to wander.

As a shopper, we might see vast aisles filled to the brim with bulk buys, but what Costco's leadership sees is an opportunity to extend your shopping experience and your receipt length. Find out why Costco aisles are designed this way.