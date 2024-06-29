The Reason Costco Will Probably Never Deliver Pizza

Nothing caps off spending hundreds of dollars at Costco (when you only came for a few things) like a visit to its infamous food court for the $1.50 hot dog combo or perhaps an inexpensive pizza to take home. Many shoppers likely wish they could get the Costco pizza without the pricey trip to the store, but that will probably never happen, and the rationale is sound.

The main reason you won't be able to pick up the phone and order Costco pizza for delivery any time soon is that Costco makes more money when people come to the stores. Costco might stock fewer items than its big box competitor Walmart, but each item that populates the shelves has been chosen for its desirability and quality.

When people step foot in the brick-and-mortar stores, even if it's just for the food court, they are more likely to see something (or hear something like the chiming of the Costco chicken bell) they want and purchase it. While Costco makes 72% of its profits off membership fees, it won't say no to the extra revenue from impulse purchases (via The Motley Fool).