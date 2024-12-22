The Best Liquor For Spiking Eggnog

Eggnog has long been considered a Christmas-time treat in America. It might even be your state's favorite. Many food historians agree that it was inspired by a medieval British drink called posset, which included milk, spices, and plenty of booze. It became popular in the New World in the 1700s where it was eventually adopted as a Christmas drink, plausibly because the amount of liquor in it resulted in a "cup of good cheer," so to speak. George Washington even wrote down his recipe which called for an immense amount of four types of alcohol. Perhaps that's why Martha Stewart doesn't skimp on the liquor when she makes hers.

Of course, much of the pre-made eggnog we now find in the grocery stores contains no booze at all, making it fit for everyone's consumption, but also giving the drinker the liberty to spike it however they choose. We wanted an expert's opinion on the matter, so we reached out to Natalie Migliarini, author, influencer, cocktail expert, and founder of Beautiful Booze. She told The Takeout that, "adding cognac [to eggnog] provides a subtle flavor with additional notes of fruit, bitter, sweet, and spice. These tasting notes add a rich flavor that enhances the overall taste of the eggnog, especially the warm spices. Not only that, but it enhances the mouthfeel as cognac is very smooth, which marries well with the texture of the eggnog."