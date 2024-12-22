The Best Liquor For Spiking Eggnog
Eggnog has long been considered a Christmas-time treat in America. It might even be your state's favorite. Many food historians agree that it was inspired by a medieval British drink called posset, which included milk, spices, and plenty of booze. It became popular in the New World in the 1700s where it was eventually adopted as a Christmas drink, plausibly because the amount of liquor in it resulted in a "cup of good cheer," so to speak. George Washington even wrote down his recipe which called for an immense amount of four types of alcohol. Perhaps that's why Martha Stewart doesn't skimp on the liquor when she makes hers.
Of course, much of the pre-made eggnog we now find in the grocery stores contains no booze at all, making it fit for everyone's consumption, but also giving the drinker the liberty to spike it however they choose. We wanted an expert's opinion on the matter, so we reached out to Natalie Migliarini, author, influencer, cocktail expert, and founder of Beautiful Booze. She told The Takeout that, "adding cognac [to eggnog] provides a subtle flavor with additional notes of fruit, bitter, sweet, and spice. These tasting notes add a rich flavor that enhances the overall taste of the eggnog, especially the warm spices. Not only that, but it enhances the mouthfeel as cognac is very smooth, which marries well with the texture of the eggnog."
A lot of liquors work well with eggnog
While cognac is certainly a wonderful choice, it's also a bit luxurious, which is perfect if you really want to relax into the holiday spirit. Cognac is brandy that's made in the Cognac region of France and is usually aged for at least two years. (Check out Costco's new cognac, which is made by a bougie French brand.) If you don't want to splash out, using regular brandy is also perfectly acceptable.
There are actually several liquors that make excellent partners to eggnog including bourbon, rum, and whiskey. And you don't need to go for anything considered top-shelf because it will be mixed into another drink. Consider the flavors of eggnog when choosing your booze — it's heavy on vanilla and spice — so even things like vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, Amaretto, and sherry would work. A bit of Grand Marnier would give you a delicious kiss of orange.
Try to stay away from anything with a lot of smokiness on the palate, like some Scotches or mezcal, because the smoke could overpower the rounder flavors of the drink. As for garnishes, traditional choices are whipped cream, a cinnamon stick, and a shower of nutmeg on top. A twist of orange peel would look lovely, or do something unexpected, like a sugared slice of plum on a festive skewer.