Martha Stewart Doesn't Skimp On The Booze In Her Eggnog Recipe

While most typical eggnog recipes just call for bourbon, Stewart really goes the extra mile with her version. Hers calls for three cups of bourbon, ½ a cup of dark rum, and two cups of cognac. Woah. We guarantee you'll feel that first sip warm up your insides really quick.

In the video, Stewart mischievously lays out a ground rule for this holiday treat: only one cup per person, for obvious reasons. For what it's worth, the eggnog recipe on Stewart's website does say that it "packs quite a punch" and that the alcohol can be scaled down by a quarter to a half if you're not really up for the full alcohol content. Or, if you just want some classic eggnog without the booze, that's an option as well! Simply skip all the alcohol and enjoy the rich drink for dessert.

Stewart says she can't imagine a Christmas without her eggnog recipe, and that it's truly a family tradition. You can make it a tradition for your family too! Oh, and if you don't have time or don't want to put in the effort to make homemade eggnog, there are plenty of delicious store-bought options that you can dress up with peppermint or pumpkin pie spice.