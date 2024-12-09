Martha Stewart Doesn't Skimp On The Booze In Her Eggnog Recipe
Martha Stewart is an icon for many reasons, but particularly for her incredible talents in the kitchen. And while some of her most popular recipes include pancakes, cheesecake, mac and cheese, and taco casserole, her eggnog is really the star of the show — especially if you're in the mood for a booze-heavy winter cocktail. Let's face it: the holiday season can be stressful for a number of reasons. But we guarantee Stewart's recipe will definitely help take the edge off, and then some, especially at a tense family gathering, after a long day of shopping, or after a holiday work party you didn't really want to be at.
Her original eggnog recipe was published in the cookbook "Entertaining by Martha Stewart" in 1982, so it has certainly withstood the test of time. In that book, Stewart wrote the eggnog was, "so rich it needs no accompaniment," which definitely sums up just how much booze is in it.
Just how much booze are we talking here, Martha?
While most typical eggnog recipes just call for bourbon, Stewart really goes the extra mile with her version. Hers calls for three cups of bourbon, ½ a cup of dark rum, and two cups of cognac. Woah. We guarantee you'll feel that first sip warm up your insides really quick.
In the video, Stewart mischievously lays out a ground rule for this holiday treat: only one cup per person, for obvious reasons. For what it's worth, the eggnog recipe on Stewart's website does say that it "packs quite a punch" and that the alcohol can be scaled down by a quarter to a half if you're not really up for the full alcohol content. Or, if you just want some classic eggnog without the booze, that's an option as well! Simply skip all the alcohol and enjoy the rich drink for dessert.
Stewart says she can't imagine a Christmas without her eggnog recipe, and that it's truly a family tradition. You can make it a tradition for your family too! Oh, and if you don't have time or don't want to put in the effort to make homemade eggnog, there are plenty of delicious store-bought options that you can dress up with peppermint or pumpkin pie spice.