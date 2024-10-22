Add Fall Flavors To Store-Bought Eggnog With A Pinch Of Pumpkin Pie Spice

Now, we know that people will tell you to add pumpkin spice to just about anything during this time of year, even when it isn't necessary. However, adding pumpkin pie spice specifically to your eggnog is not just a form of jumping on the seemingly everlasting pumpkin spice bandwagon. Instead, it is a union of two flavors that were seemingly made to be together.

The addition of a pinch or two of pumpkin pie spice to store-bought eggnog does not overpower the drink, but it does add a slight twist that helps it fit in with your Halloween treats or your Thanksgiving feast. Furthermore, while you can add seasonings like cinnamon to your eggnog to modify it in a different yet still delicious way, the way the pumpkin pie spice seamlessly integrates itself into the dairy makes it a better option than alternative add-ons.

So, if you see eggnog in your nearby grocery store and think it's too early to enjoy the decadent dairy delight, add some pumpkin pie spice to make it fit the time of year a bit better. Otherwise, if you're still counting down the days until eggnog finally arrives in your neck of the woods, you can always try your hand at making homemade eggnog while you wait. And yes, adding some pumpkin pie spice to your homemade eggnog can capture that autumn spirit you're hoping for, as well.