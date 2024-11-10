The Added Ingredient Your Bland, Bottled Egg Nog Has Been Missing
Eggnog is a cherished holiday tradition that stands alone all by itself, but have you ever tried to add peppermint to yours? In recent years, the "pumpkin spice" trend has taken over most menus (including adding spices to eggnog), but we think that eggnog has the ability to take on a wide range of flavors. Take a look at that store-bought eggnog sitting in the fridge and consider how much potential lies inside the bottle.
Adding peppermint can be an easy process that doesn't take a full day of preparation to accomplish. Much like a cup of melted vanilla ice cream, eggnog is a velvety drink that (stands alone by itself) while leaving room to really embrace the ingredients being added in. Peppermint is a standout flavor that is already widely associated with the frosty feeling of Christmas and snow, so there should be no reason not to try this out. The hardest part (making the nog) is already taken care of, so now you get to play fancy bartender.
How to add peppermint to your eggnog
First of all, presentation is everything, so start by grabbing a bag of crushed peppermint or crushing your own batch. The crushed peppermint is what you'll use to line the serving glasses, much like the salt rim of a margarita. Along with adding an extra burst of peppermint flavor, these candies add a pop of color while matching the festive vibes.
Once your glasses are rimmed and set to the side, there are a plethora of available options for mixing the nog. Peppermint syrup is already available in most grocery stores in the coffee section, but you can upgrade to peppermint schnapps if everyone drinking is of age. Whether you're mixing alcohol in or using the virgin equivalent, a dash of vanilla extract ties the flavor selection together. Once served in the crushed peppermint-rimmed glasses, you can even place a miniature candy cane into the drink resting against the rim. In less than 10 minutes, you can present a holiday-themed drink that will give folks a reason to fall in love with eggnog all over again.