The Added Ingredient Your Bland, Bottled Egg Nog Has Been Missing

Eggnog is a cherished holiday tradition that stands alone all by itself, but have you ever tried to add peppermint to yours? In recent years, the "pumpkin spice" trend has taken over most menus (including adding spices to eggnog), but we think that eggnog has the ability to take on a wide range of flavors. Take a look at that store-bought eggnog sitting in the fridge and consider how much potential lies inside the bottle.

Adding peppermint can be an easy process that doesn't take a full day of preparation to accomplish. Much like a cup of melted vanilla ice cream, eggnog is a velvety drink that (stands alone by itself) while leaving room to really embrace the ingredients being added in. Peppermint is a standout flavor that is already widely associated with the frosty feeling of Christmas and snow, so there should be no reason not to try this out. The hardest part (making the nog) is already taken care of, so now you get to play fancy bartender.