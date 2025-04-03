Can You Eat Canned Salmon Straight Out Of The Can?

Like tuna, you can purchase salmon in a can right off the grocery store shelf. In fact, it's almost always located by the canned tuna. But since it's a different product altogether, you might be wondering if you can eat salmon straight out of the can like other tinned fish. The answer is yes — like many varieties of canned meat and fish, canned salmon is fully cooked and ready to eat. That means if you really want to, you can devour it straight from the can for a major protein boost (think a situation like camping or hiking), or you can use it to top a salad, turn it into a sandwich filling (exactly like tuna salad), or transform it into a quick dip for entertaining.

You can also cook with it and make quick and simple dishes like salmon croquettes (a canned fish staple in Southern food history). But, unlike the raw stuff, you'll never be able to prepare canned salmon medium-rare, since it's already well-cooked for preservation purposes. Just think of it as a canned tuna alternative, something to use if you want to switch up your fish game a little bit.