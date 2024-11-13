6 Canned Meats You Should Be Eating And 6 To Avoid

Canned foods come with lots of benefits. They're affordable and convenient. And with proper storage they will last for a substantial amount of time in your pantry. Why would you not love canned foods?

Well, while some canned foods are all of the above — and so much more — all canned food is not created equal. Whole chicken in a can? Bleh. Ribs in a can? That's just kinda weird, no? There's a reason why some of these canned meats have gone the way of the dodo bird. That said, you can still find plenty of canned meats on the grocery store shelf — so which should you add to your pantry and which should you forego, opting instead for a non-canned alternative?

Here are some of the canned meats you should eat and some you should avoid, based on factors such as widespread availability, convenience (compared to preparing the meat fresh), versatility, quality, nutrition, and price.