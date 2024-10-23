How To Prep Canned Tuna For Quick Fish Tacos
Break out a flashlight, open your pantry, and shuffle past the stacked tins of tomatoes and kidney beans. I'm certain you'll find a hidden treasure: canned tuna. Though canned tuna seems to rest in hibernation for long periods in the depths of our pantries, the protein-packed seafood is useful for on-the-go, filling, and umami-rich dishes, like quick fish tacos.
To get your canned tuna taco ready, sauté it over medium heat in oil. Agitate it frequently to make sure flakes don't burn and to distribute the heat evenly. Once the tuna is slightly browned and completely heated, the tacos are ready for assembly. Sautéing the canned seafood is an easy way to take it from the sidelines to the main ingredient of an easy dinner. The heat slightly browns the fish, causing slight caramelization and a crisper texture. Because tuna is rich in protein, the Maillard reaction occurs, which happens when amino acids in protein meet heat, developing a savory flavor.
Canned tuna tacos are easy to customize. Top the fish with a creamy sauce, such as an upgraded tartar sauce, to bring in a cooler element and balance out the warm fish. Sprinkle some freshly chopped cilantro or a cilantro chimichurri, giving the tacos a herbaceous freshness.
More ways to highlight canned tuna
Though you may need to wipe away some cobwebs to retrieve your canned tuna, it really should live in the foreground of your pantry. Canned tuna — and all canned fish, for that matter — is more versatile than you think.
Incorporating canned tuna into a pasta dish will amp up most flavors in pantry pasta sauce — like garlic, tomato, and parsley — because it brings an umami dimension that adds complexity to the brighter and more powerful ingredients. Throw in capers and olives as well to resemble a pasta alla puttanesca. You can also use canned tuna and other tinned fish to create a charcuterie board. Placing canned fish alongside other ingredients that match its seafood taste is an inventive way to present the fish while highlighting other flavors. Add a hearty bread to hold the oily fish, dill to bring in a fresh element, and complementary cheeses. Like the fish tacos, consider adding a creamy sauce, like a tartar sauce or garlic aioli to match the fattiness of the fish while introducing other flavors and textures.