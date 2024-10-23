How To Prep Canned Tuna For Quick Fish Tacos

Break out a flashlight, open your pantry, and shuffle past the stacked tins of tomatoes and kidney beans. I'm certain you'll find a hidden treasure: canned tuna. Though canned tuna seems to rest in hibernation for long periods in the depths of our pantries, the protein-packed seafood is useful for on-the-go, filling, and umami-rich dishes, like quick fish tacos.

To get your canned tuna taco ready, sauté it over medium heat in oil. Agitate it frequently to make sure flakes don't burn and to distribute the heat evenly. Once the tuna is slightly browned and completely heated, the tacos are ready for assembly. Sautéing the canned seafood is an easy way to take it from the sidelines to the main ingredient of an easy dinner. The heat slightly browns the fish, causing slight caramelization and a crisper texture. Because tuna is rich in protein, the Maillard reaction occurs, which happens when amino acids in protein meet heat, developing a savory flavor.

Canned tuna tacos are easy to customize. Top the fish with a creamy sauce, such as an upgraded tartar sauce, to bring in a cooler element and balance out the warm fish. Sprinkle some freshly chopped cilantro or a cilantro chimichurri, giving the tacos a herbaceous freshness.