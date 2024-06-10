12 Simple Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Tartar Sauce

Tartar sauce is a relatively simple condiment. Creamy and mild, it pairs perfectly with the fattiness of fried fish. Dating back to at least 19th-century France, the sauce gets its name from the Tartars of eastern Europe; in French, "tartare" roughly translates to "rough," and this is indeed a "rough" sauce — not really smooth, and filled with roughly chopped ingredients.

A typical tartar sauce usually includes mayonnaise, pickles, sometimes onions or shallots, and, also sometimes, capers, along with an acid and some seasonings. However, just because tartar sauce is pretty much the same from recipe to recipe, from store-bought condiment bottle to store-bought condiment bottle, that doesn't mean you have to limit your tartar sauce-making skills to the same ol'-same ol'. With a few staple ingredients that you likely already have on hand, you can make your plain Jane tartar sauce stand out from the crowd, with an enhanced flavor and texture. Here some of our favorite simple ingredients that will seriously upgrade your tartar sauce.