Pop Some Canned Sardines In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Snack
You might think you know every unique air fryer recipe out there, but air frying canned sardines is something new that needs to be tried right now. If you're already the kind of person who believes that incorporating canned fish into any meal will make you a better cook, this idea will blow your mind if you haven't tried it already. Air frying canned sardines is for those who can't get enough of this packaged product, and it is super easy to do.
All you need to do is pop the sardines into your air fryer at 400 degrees for around 8 minutes, but you can alter the heat to suit your personal air fryer. Lightly tossing the fish in flour or starch can add an extra layer of crunch too, but this step isn't necessary. It's also important to remember to make sure there is a little bit of space between the sardines. Other than that, when it comes sprucing the sardines up with flavor and toppings, the possibilities are endless.
Dress up the sardines how you want
The beauty of this simple recipe is that there's really no limit for pairing options. Simple recipes that bring out the flavors of other fish like salmon can be a solid starting point, like teriyaki sauce. Use it as a dipping sauce or cook it directly into the fish, you really can't go wrong. Fish is traditionally served with lemon, so there's no reason that you can't add some zest with a drizzle of it squeezed on top or by creating a side sauce.
Seasonings of all kinds can pull more flavor out of the simple can of fish that you could imagine. Old Bay seasoning is a classic, one that just goes with seafood of all kinds. Try a combination of garlic and onion powder with paprika or any other savory spice that's sitting in the rack. Once the fish is done cooking, you can plate them with rice, vegetables, any of your favorite side dishes really. Crunchy, crispy, and full of as much flavor as you'd' like, air fried sardines will be your next obsession.