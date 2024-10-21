Pop Some Canned Sardines In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Snack

You might think you know every unique air fryer recipe out there, but air frying canned sardines is something new that needs to be tried right now. If you're already the kind of person who believes that incorporating canned fish into any meal will make you a better cook, this idea will blow your mind if you haven't tried it already. Air frying canned sardines is for those who can't get enough of this packaged product, and it is super easy to do.

All you need to do is pop the sardines into your air fryer at 400 degrees for around 8 minutes, but you can alter the heat to suit your personal air fryer. Lightly tossing the fish in flour or starch can add an extra layer of crunch too, but this step isn't necessary. It's also important to remember to make sure there is a little bit of space between the sardines. Other than that, when it comes sprucing the sardines up with flavor and toppings, the possibilities are endless.