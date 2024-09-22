Canned Chicken Is The Easy Way To Make Chicken Fries

This author considers Burger King's Chicken fries, whether Fiery or not, to be a stellar innovation in the fast food realm. TikTok has introduced a homemade recipe that could rival the restaurant version of this tasty side order; this merits some investigation.

The video that inspired this fast food dupe comes from creator @iricksnacks. Their account often shares quick, simple recipes using minimal ingredients. The canned chicken fries recipe is no exception, but the simplicity here feels like it's holding the end product back. The homemade chicken fries need some help to stand up to Burger King's creation despite iRick's assertion that they compare.

TikTok recipes have had their wins and losses when put to the test, but this falls somewhere in the middle. Here's what canned chicken fries have to offer and how they could be improved to compete with a fast food giant like BK.