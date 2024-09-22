Canned Chicken Is The Easy Way To Make Chicken Fries
This author considers Burger King's Chicken fries, whether Fiery or not, to be a stellar innovation in the fast food realm. TikTok has introduced a homemade recipe that could rival the restaurant version of this tasty side order; this merits some investigation.
The video that inspired this fast food dupe comes from creator @iricksnacks. Their account often shares quick, simple recipes using minimal ingredients. The canned chicken fries recipe is no exception, but the simplicity here feels like it's holding the end product back. The homemade chicken fries need some help to stand up to Burger King's creation despite iRick's assertion that they compare.
TikTok recipes have had their wins and losses when put to the test, but this falls somewhere in the middle. Here's what canned chicken fries have to offer and how they could be improved to compete with a fast food giant like BK.
How to make chicken fries
As with the other recipes shared by iRick, the canned chicken fries recipe is pretty bare-bones in both ingredients and instructions. The recipe calls for a 12-ounce can of chicken, a large egg, and half a cup of shredded cheddar. All the ingredients get mixed together in a bowl, and then you portion and shape the mixture into fries.
Say "YES" if you would eat these Chicken Fries 🐔🍟 What you need: 12 oz can of chicken 1 large egg 1/2 cup shredded cheddar How to make them: 1. Mix all ingredients & shape them into fried on a parchment lined baking sheet. 2. Add to oven @ 400F for 20 mins. It's that easy! 🙌 If you make this simple and delicious Burger King chicken fry copycat recipe let me know what you think!
From there, you place the uncooked chicken fries on a greased baking sheet and bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then voila, you have chicken fries meant to make the Burger King quiver on his throne.
However, it is important to note that commenters under the TikTok felt this recipe must be missing some added ingredients. Comments included, "I feel like there's at least one step missing..." and "Did I miss something? How does it make the crust?"
This author not only agrees with these sentiments but also wishes the creator made some tweaks to the cooking instructions as well. Using an air fryer instead of the oven might help to make the fries crispier, for example.
How canned chicken fries taste ... and how they could be better
The glaring issue, before even making the chicken fries, is the obvious lack of seasoning in the recipe. Since commenters were also quick to point this out, I put together a smattering of what I had on hand to add to the mixture which included, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, Tapatio seasoning, and Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle from Trader Joe's.
The original video did not say to drain the can of chicken, but I chose to so the mixture wouldn't be too soggy. But, even that little edit didn't prevent the fries from turning out softer than what's seen in the video. The fries need breadcrumbs or something along those lines to help them mold into shape better and crisp up as Burger King's chicken fries do.
I enjoyed my improvised seasonings, but I suspect there's a better ratio of flavorings to be found. The cheese also disappoints in this case, not even providing a melty moment to save these bland strips. So, while the chicken fries are a solid idea, they're lacking a lot of flare and are definitely not ready to duke it out with Burger King. On the bright side, while ingredients and steps are missing, there's plenty of room for improvement.