Burger King's New Fiery Menu Only Delivers A Few Sparks

Burger King describes the spicy Sprite as the lowest on its Fiery menu spice scale, but the brand's scale is out of whack. The Fiery Mozzarella Fries are meant to be the next level up in spice, but the Fiery Calabrian pepper breading these cheese-filled sticks are made with simply adds a little savoriness. On the bright side, the cheese is melty, and the mozzarella fries are crispy.

In the case of The Fiery Bacon Whopper, I can confidently say if you've had a Whopper in your life, you're not missing out on much if you don't try this version. The bacon is unneeded, and the creamy Fiery sauce actually tastes a little sweet instead of spicy. Unfortunately, tacking on the word "fiery" to a sandwich with pepper jack cheese and some creamy sauce does not earn it a level-three spice designation.

Spice is finally detectable when you reach the poultry on this menu. The Fiery Chicken Fries and the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich both have enough fiery seasoning fried into them to linger on the tongue like the spicy Sprite. The Fiery Chicken Fries come accompanied with a Ranch cup for dipping, and the experience is like eating buffalo chicken wings without the bone. The Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich also brings its own bit of heat, but unlike with the Whopper version, the creamy fiery sauce and the fiery glaze on the chicken boost its flavor instead of pulling it down.

