TikTok's Cottage Cheese Ice Cream Is Better Than We Expected

Whether it's wrapping a Costco hot dog with pizza or adding marshmallow fluff to Coke, I'm one of the first to be skeptical of TikTok recipes and hacks. Viral cottage cheese ice cream recipes have made the rounds on TikTok recently as a high-protein, "healthier" alternative to the average scoop.

As a gym goer and exercise fan, looking for high-protein food alternatives is a tiring and sometimes disappointing journey. However, making regular ice cream at home usually requires a significant list of ingredients and sometimes special equipment. Plus, when there's an opportunity to enjoy a treat while also working toward a protein goal, it's hard to pass that up without at least a taste test.

Here's what it's like to swap out your usual frozen dessert for something with a little more curd in it. If dairy doesn't destroy your stomach, this may be the high-protein treat you've been looking for.