Costco's Viral Hot Dog Pizza 'Hack' Isn't Even Worth The $3.85 I Spent

The internet has once again applied the term "hack" loosely to a food stunt popularized on TikTok. This time around the food hackers have brought together two of Costco's food court menu items to make one Frankensteined creation.

Across TikTok, you'll find popular videos showing people at their local Costco food court wrapping hot dogs in pizza slices. That's right, this hack is a simple hot dog roll-up substituting pizza for the bun. One TikTok shows the roll-up being made in a matter of seconds on top of a Costco shopping cart; this video has received over 9 million views. But the real question is does this combo need to exist?

The upside to this particular experiment is that it is by no means a pricey one. To execute this Costco creation you'll need to purchase the popular $1.50 hot dog and soda combo and a slice of pizza (whether cheese or pepperoni is up to you). All together, it only cost me $3.85 to test this out. The downside is that this hack isn't a very good way to spend $3.85

