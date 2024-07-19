TikTok's Viral Fluffy Coke Is A Messy Miss

First the dirty sodas made their way out of Utah. Then Pepsi tried to capitalize by promoting Pilk, a milk/Pepsi combo, around the holidays. Now, a viral Fluffy Coke drink has brought Marshmallow Fluff and Coke (or Diet Coke) together on TikTok.

This new soda concoction combines Marshmallow Fluff, ice, and Coke in a glass for what is meant to be a sweet and somewhat creamy sip. Hundreds of TikTok videos, whether ASMR-focused or just people trying out the drink, have received millions of views. One of the most popular videos, with over 3 million views, shows a creator and their "Memama" making the drink. As sweet as Memama is, though, marshmallow and Coke is not a combination I'd have added to my bingo card this year.

But of course, no Takeout staffer can truly knock any creation until trying it. The ingredients are fairly easy to get ahold of (though I was only able to buy Jet-Puffed marshmallow creme, not real Marshmallow Fluff). After assembling the drink, I can't say Fluffy Coke converted me into a marshmallow appreciator.