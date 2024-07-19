TikTok's Viral Fluffy Coke Is A Messy Miss
First the dirty sodas made their way out of Utah. Then Pepsi tried to capitalize by promoting Pilk, a milk/Pepsi combo, around the holidays. Now, a viral Fluffy Coke drink has brought Marshmallow Fluff and Coke (or Diet Coke) together on TikTok.
This new soda concoction combines Marshmallow Fluff, ice, and Coke in a glass for what is meant to be a sweet and somewhat creamy sip. Hundreds of TikTok videos, whether ASMR-focused or just people trying out the drink, have received millions of views. One of the most popular videos, with over 3 million views, shows a creator and their "Memama" making the drink. As sweet as Memama is, though, marshmallow and Coke is not a combination I'd have added to my bingo card this year.
@not.eg
making a🥤FLUFFY COKE🥤with MEMAMA!
But of course, no Takeout staffer can truly knock any creation until trying it. The ingredients are fairly easy to get ahold of (though I was only able to buy Jet-Puffed marshmallow creme, not real Marshmallow Fluff). After assembling the drink, I can't say Fluffy Coke converted me into a marshmallow appreciator.
How to make a Fluffy Coke
Based on the many videos dedicated to this new viral drink there are some variations out there, but the core ingredients are Marshmallow Fluff/creme, ice, and Coca-Cola or Diet Coke (Though there is a video testing it out with Dr Pepper.)
Grab a glass and spread the Marshmallow Fluff around to coat the inside. Once well-coated, add in the ice. Now, many videos specifically use pebble ice. This is the type of ice found at Sonic Drive-Ins; it's made from flaked ice layers which are fused together giving it a brittle texture and making it easier to chew compared to other ice.
Unfortunately, we don't all have access to that type of ice, so regular cubes are fine, too. From there, pour in the Coke and stir the contents around with a straw to help incorporate the marshmallow into the soda. And that, dear readers, is a basic Fluffy Coke. But, is it worth all the fluff online?
What Fluffy Coke tastes like
No disrespect to the marshmallow-eaters of the world, but I generally restrict my consumption to s'mores near a fire pit. Fun fact: the first time I ever heard about Marshmallow Fluff was when I watched an episode of "Jersey Shore" at the ripe old age of 12.
Going beyond my dislike of marshmallow, there are some logistical reasons to dislike this drink. The marshmallow creme crusts itself so quickly to the glass that scrubbing it off in the sink afterward is a major pain. Secondly, the ice and the Fluff/creme harden together on contact which makes it very difficult to stir the contents around. I found myself using the straw to scrape the marshmallow creme off the sides just to get it into the drink.
One sip did give me just a little bit more sweetness than a Diet Coke on its own, but then my mouth was met with a weird texture squirming its way up the straw. Marshmallow creme was just not meant to be consumed as a drink (or at all if it were up to me). The only way to gather any real creaminess or sweeter flavor from the Fluffy Coke would be to let it sit and essentially become a flat soda as it dissolved the marshmallow. By then what you would have, though, is a sickly sweet cream drink. To each their own, but this was not for me.