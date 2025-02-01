The Canned Fish That's A Staple In Southern Food History

Southern cooking is nothing if not resourceful, so it only makes sense that canned fish would play a part in Southern food history. But the reason why canned salmon entered the Southern diet is an unlikely combination of genius marketing, economic hardship, government subsidies, and dietary deficiencies, all occurring in the first half of the 20th century. Canned salmon production began in earnest around the mid-to-late 19th century, with entire towns being built around the canneries, particularly in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest (where salmon was a key part of Indigenous culture). At one point, there were more than 200 canneries along the northwest coast, with many exporting to foreign countries, as canned fish hadn't yet caught on back home. (It took a while for folks to figure out how to use canned seafood.)

It wasn't until an enterprising Alaskan cannery decided to market their salmon a little more aggressively at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair that salmon became known beyond the northwest coast. Salmon packers wanted to reach New England, the Midwest, and the South, so they chose a growing city in West Virginia to test their re-branded product alongside specialty salmon cookbooks. The advertising campaign was a wild success, with salmon quickly establishing itself in these new markets — and then along came the Great Depression. The ensuing economic hardship was what cemented canned salmon in Southern cuisine (as well as other Depression-era dishes like water pie).