The Rich Fish Crucial To Indigenous Culture In The Pacific Northwest

The fact that salmon is the second most popular seafood in the United States is no surprise to those who enjoy it. Rich, meaty, and full of both flavor and nutrients, salmon can be prepared in so many different ways, from raw for sushi to smoked filets and lox. While you may like to eat it regularly, salmon has been a vital part of not just the diets but also the lives of Indigenous cultures in the Pacific Northwest for thousands of years, so much so that the Native Nations in this area consider themselves to be the Salmon People.

When salmon spawn in the Pacific Northwestern portion of the country, they travel through three areas where Native Americans have called home for millennia: the Pacific coast, Puget Sound, and up the Columbia River. Additionally, the Columbia River Basin flows through Oregon and up to Canada. Because these fish spawn annually, salmon naturally became an important resource for whoever resided in these locales. And, according to Indigenous tribes, salmon doesn't just feed the people, it feeds the land itself. As they spawn, the fish bring rich ocean minerals to the freshwater rivers and even nourish the vegetation when they die and put their own nutrients into the soil. Indeed, many tribes consider salmon to be sacred, and it all starts with the very beginning — with creation.