Here's The Difference Between Lox And Smoked Salmon

While there are two types of smoked salmon (and here is how long smoked salmon will stay good once opened), cold smoked salmon is the type often mistaken for lox. Cold smoked salmon begins just the way traditional lox does: It is first brined to draw the moisture out and preserve the fish. Then the salmon goes through a period of smoking, not to cook the meat, but to impart flavor. It's smoked at a temperature no higher than 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and once it's done, the texture is as smooth as that of lox. Sliced just like lox, it's easy to see why the two are so often mistaken for each other.

On the other hand, salmon can be hot smoked as well. With this method, raw sides or filets of salmon are smoked at 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It's very much like smoking ribs or brisket because the heat of the smoke from wood chips or pellets cooks the protein. The result is a much firmer and flakier fish with a wonderful smoky flavor perfect for pasta dishes, dips, and spreads.

While hot smoked salmon is popular in Scandinavian countries, it also has ties to Native American tribes in the Pacific Northwest where salmon is a prevalent food source. A longer smoking period (up to two weeks) makes the fish resemble jerky and last much longer than cold smoked or modern hot smoked salmon, though it would hardly ever be mistaken for lox.

