Here's How Long Smoked Salmon Stays Good For After Being Opened

Smoked salmon isn't cheap, so I always try to eat every last bit of it once it's opened. If I buy it in bulk, there's usually an abundance of leftover slices, which is a good problem to have. That's the promise of lox and bagels galore, toppings for savory pancakes, quiche fillings, and whatever else your heart desires. However, it can take some time to get through excess smoked salmon, so it's important to know just how long it stays good in the refrigerator before it slips into the danger zone.

The first step in buying the best smoked salmon and keeping it fresh is knowing what kinds are widely available. Cold smoked salmon includes the soft silky variety, such as lox, while hot smoked salmon is flaky and hard-cooked. Fortunately, the shelf life for the two types is relatively easy to remember since they're roughly the same: Once a package of smoked salmon has been opened, it'll last about a week in the fridge.