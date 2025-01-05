13 Types Of Canned Seafood And The Best Ways To Use Them
Seafood isn't just delicious. It's also a nutritional treasure trove, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which support physical and mental health. While getting hold of fresh seafood is an excellent option, it's not always possible or convenient. After all, fresh fish and shellfish require cleaning, cutting and cooking.
If you are short on time, canned seafood can be a game changer. Not only is it pre-cooked and ready to eat straight out of the tin, canned seafood is roughly as nutritious as its fresh counterpart. Tinned seafood is also generally more affordable than fresh seafood, particularly when it comes to more luxury items like oysters and crab. It's also shelf-stable, which means that you can often store it in your pantry for years.
While canned seafood can be enjoyed directly from a tin, it can also make a protein-packed addition to a range of dishes. Ready to find out about the different types of seafood available at your local supermarket and the best ways to use them in the kitchen? Keep reading.
Tuna
Unlike some other canned seafood, tinned tuna comes in a range of tastes and textures. The most common tuna species used for canning are albacore and skipjack. Albacore tuna has a mild and light flavor that makes it perfect for eating straight out of the can or as an ingredient in simple dishes. Meanwhile, skipjack is fishier and saltier, which means that it performs better in bold and flavorful dishes. Due to its soft texture, skipjack often comes in chunks rather than flakes. Other tuna species used in canning include bigeye, yellowfin, and ventresca.
Canned tuna usually comes packed in oil or water. Select oil-packed tuna if you are looking for a richer taste and water-packed tuna for a lighter and crispier option, especially if you are watching your weight. If you are planning to incorporate tuna in a recipe, whether you opt for oil-packed or water-packed tuna will largely depend on the desired flavor and texture.
At its simplest, canned tuna works well served on toast or as a part of antipasto platters. Tuna salads are also very popular and can be customized in countless ways to suit different tastes. Canned tuna also shines in fish tacos, quesadillas, and dips. Once drained, canned tuna oil can also be a valuable ingredient in cooking, adding a rich, savory depth to salad dressings, fried eggs, and sautéed onions.
Anchovies
One of the most polarizing ingredients in the culinary world, anchovies are oily fish with a salty, umami flavor. Often referred to as the fifth taste — alongside sweet, sour, salty, and bitter — umami is deeply savory and earthy in flavor, adding richness to dishes. Unlike other canned fish, anchovies are not cooked during canning — they are also too small to debone. Instead, they are cured in salt, cleaned, and packed. As such, some brands recommend that the cans be stored between 41 F and 50 F to prevent any changes in flavor.
Perhaps best known as a topping on pizza, anchovies also make an appearance in other recipes. Due to their punchy flavor, anchovies should be used sparingly in cooking. The tiny fish can be mashed to make anchovy vinaigrette, a bold dressing perfect for drizzling over greens like arugula and kale. They can also be added to sauces in dishes such as Sicilian beef, spaghetti alla puttanesca, and Niçoise salad.
Oysters
Fresh oysters can be enjoyed raw with a little lemon juice or a dash of hot sauce. They can also be baked in a variety of styles such as oyster kilpatrick, topped with crispy bacon and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. Conversely, canned oysters are a completely different ballgame. The vast majority of canned oysters are smoked, which gives them a wonderfully rich, savory flavor. This means that you don't necessarily need to like raw oysters to enjoy the bivalves in their smoked form.
When it comes to canned smoked oysters, the world is your oyster — forgive the shellfish pan. Canned oysters can be eaten straight out of the tin on crackers. Alternatively, they can be used in most recipes that call for seafood. For instance, tinned oysters make a great addition to seafood soups and stews. They can also be used to make smoked oyster dip with chives and cream cheese or mixed into a pasta sauce with a dollop of butter and a little lemon and chopped up parsley. One Reddit user recommends adding canned oysters to a po'boy sandwich, saying, "A traditional one would be with fried oysters but canned smoked oysters can still be pretty good. If you were really daring I suppose you could try carefully frying them too, but I usually just put them straight into the sandwich."
Sardines
Canned sardines are often compared to canned anchovies. This is due to several shared characteristics such as their oily texture, strong flavor, and small edible bones. Nevertheless, canned sardines are milder in flavor and meatier than anchovies, making them more versatile. Sardines are also typically less salty than anchovies, as they are not cured in salt. Interestingly, sardines contain the lowest mercury level of all fish, with 0.013 parts per million, (via Food and Drug Administration).
Usually packed in either oil, water, or tomato sauce, canned sardines make a flavorful snack when paired with crackers. They are also a great addition to sandwiches alongside ingredients like avocados and crème fraîche. For a crunchy bite, try your hand at air-fried canned sardines. Simply coat the fish in a little flour or starch and air fry them at 400 F for eight minutes. Some other recipe ideas that incorporate sardines include fish balls, pastas, croquettes, and, of course, salads. One Reddit member offers an interesting canned sardine recipe suggestion, saying, "Drain oil into [a] small bowl, mix with Dijon, lemon juice and pepper. Toss dressing with sardines and spinach/arugula mix. Really good."
Salmon
Perhaps the most famous canned fish, alongside tinned tuna, canned salmon is a versatile pantry staple celebrated for its rich and delicious flavor. Just like tuna, canned salmon can be made with different salmon species. Atlantic salmon, which dominates the farmed salmon market, has a rich and fatty taste. Pink salmon and chum are mostly used for canning due to their smaller size. Meanwhile, sockeye salmon has a red flesh and a strong taste while coho is typically light in color and mild in flavor. Whatever the species, don't be surprised if your canned salmon contains skin and bones.
Just like tinned tuna, canned salmon can be eaten straight out of the can on crackers or as part of a sandwich with a little mayo. Alternatively, this popular fish makes a great addition to a huge range of recipes. Salmon can be flaked into salads or used to add a little protein to pastas and grain bowls. Additionally, its rich flavor makes salmon an ideal base for salmon patties, mixed with mayo, Dijon mustard, eggs, herbs, and bread crumbs, then pan-fried to crispy perfection. Canned salmon can also be transformed into a delicious dip, salmon quiche, or even a creamy salmon chowder.
Mackerel
Falling somewhere between canned tuna and canned sardines or anchovies on the flavor spectrum, canned mackerels are oily, with a slightly fishy and savory flavor. Popular in southern Spain and Portugal, where most of the canning takes place, mackerels are larger than most other canned fish. The white and juicy fish can be served alongside crusty bread or as part of a charcuterie board. If the fish is packed in oil rather than tomato sauce, drain it from the can and use it as bread dip.
While perfect as a snack, canned mackerel can also be incorporated in more elaborate culinary creations. The rich, creamy texture of canned mackerel makes a perfect addition to pasta dishes. For a special treat, combine the morsels with fusilli and Mediterranean veggies, such as tomatoes, peppers, and olives. One Reddit member likes to pair canned mackerel with rice, advising, "Finely chop onions, bell peppers, garlic, chili and sauté in the oil from the tin, add a little chopped tomato. And spices. [...] Add the tin of mackerel, break it up and let it simmer. Serve with rice."
Herring
While they may not be as popular in the U.S. as some other canned fish, herring holds a special place in global cuisine, being particularly popular in Scandinavia. They also hold their own as a nutritious and affordable snack in some central European and Asian countries. Most herring are deboned before being canned in oil or water. If you have ever heard of canned kippers — or even come across a tin of kippers in the store — they are simply herring that have been specifically processed. To cut a long story short, kippers are smoked and butterflied prior to packaging.
Canned herring shine in potato-based dishes. To make herring fish cakes, flake herring before combining it with mashed potatoes, eggs, herbs, and spices. Roll the mass into cakes, cover them in breading, and deep fry them. One Reddit member uses herring in their recipe for scalloped potatoes, advising, "While the potatoes are cooking in the oven, caramelize some onions. When the potatoes are close to done, top them with the onions, smoked herring, and shredded parmigiano reggiano and pop [them] back into the oven until the cheese is golden brown and delicious."
Trout
Trout is a freshwater fish with a streamlined body and speckled skin. It's mild, slightly sweet and nutty in flavor, and has a delicate and flaky pink flash. When fresh, trout is typically grilled, baked, or pan-fried with seasoning like lime and herbs. Meanwhile, canned trout is usually deboned, smoked, and packed in oil. This doesn't just make tinned trout delicious on its own, fork in hand, but also means that it can be easily transformed into a range of delicious meals.
Aside from its rightful place on a charcuterie board, alongside dips and cheeses, canned trout is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Smoked trout can be enjoyed with eggs for breakfast or on your morning bagel. It can also be turned into a smoked trout dip by blending it with cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, and spices. One Reddit member recommends adding smoked trout to hash, saying, "I throw it in a hash with eggs, potatoes and whatever else I have on hand. The smokiness really shines through."
Scallops
Scallops are a type of shellfish with delicate, slightly sweet flesh prized for its flavor and buttery texture. Unfortunately, fresh scallops can be pricey, which has led to the rise of imitation scallops made from cheaper alternatives like surimi or other white-fleshed fish. One way of getting around this issue is by buying canned scallops. This way, you can not only make sure that you are buying the real deal, but you can also use the scallops to prepare affordable and delicious meals at home.
Whether canned in oil or a hearty sauce, scallops can be eaten right out of the tin with crusty bread or crackers. The contents of the tin can also be poured over greens to create a quick and flavorful salad. For a burst of flavor, wrap the scallops in slices of bacon or prosciutto, top them with a rich garlic cream sauce, or add a little zing with a drizzle of grapefruit. The delicate texture and subtle sweetness of canned scallops also make them a perfect addition to pasta dishes.
Squid
Already cleaned, cooked, and preserved in oil, brine, or sauce, canned squid can save you precious prep time in the kitchen. Tinned squid usually consists of the body and tentacles and is sometimes preserved in its own ink to intensify its flavor. Soft and tender, the mollusk takes on the flavor of the medium it's packed in, so be sure to choose a variety that complements the dish you're preparing. Of course, if you are planning to savor the squid straight out of the can, opt for one that suits your taste.
The flavor and texture of canned squid can enhance a range of recipes. That said, while heating canned squid shouldn't be a problem, it's wise to refrain from cooking it for too long, as this can give it a rubbery, chewy texture. As such, it may not be the best idea to use canned squid to make fried calamari. Instead, canned squid makes a perfect addition to salads, pastas, chowders, and soups, where it can shine without the risk of overcooking.
Octopus
At first glance, canned octopus and squid may seem pretty similar. They are both cephalopods with a tender texture and mild flavor that takes on the flavors of the mediums they are packaged, such as brine or sauces. The biggest difference between the two mollusks is that octopuses normally have a lighter and fresher flavor and a more tender texture than squid.
Just like canned squid, canned octopus is best enjoyed on its own or in recipes that don't require heating for extended periods of time, since overcooking can leave the mollusk with a chewy texture. As such, canned octopus is ideal for dishes like pasta, where it can be added at the end of the cooking process. Alternatively, the mollusk also excels in recipes where it's served cold or at room temperature, such as salads. That said, you can pan-sear canned octopus, as long as you do it quickly so as not to compromise its texture. If you sauté octopus, be sure to pat it dry with a paper towel before placing it on the pan.
Crab
We can all agree on one thing — fresh crab is expensive. Aside from lobster, crab is probably the priciest crustacean on the market. This is for a number of reasons, including the labor-intensive process of harvesting, limited supply, and seasonal availability. If you are after the sweet flavor and tender texture of crab meat without the hefty price tag, canned crab might just be the next best thing.
Crab meat can be divided into different categories, which is something you should be mindful of when selecting canned crab. The most prized — and expensive — is colossal lump crab meat, which comes from the muscles connected to the crab's swimming legs. Other categories of crab meat from the crab's body include lump crab meat and backfin, both of which are classified as white meat. On the other hand, claw meat, which is classified as dark meat, is fattier and pinker in color. When it comes to canned crab, these sections of the crab can be combined or packaged individually. For instance, backfin is typically canned with claw meat due to their shared flaky texture.
While canned lump crab meat is best enjoyed on its own or as a topping for crackers, canned claw or backfin meat is often used in cooking. For example, canned crab is ideal for making crab cakes — simply drain and mix it with eggs, flour, and seasoning, and form into patties. Alternatively, take advantage of the crab's savory, mildly sweet flavor by making crab bisque or crab dip.
Mussels
While they are similar in appearance to oysters once shackled, mussels are typically smaller and more tender. Unlike the intense, briny flavor of fresh oysters, mussels are mild, sweet, and slightly earthy. In addition, oysters are often enjoyed raw on the half shell with a little lemon juice or mignonette sauce. Mussels, on the other hand, are usually steamed or used as an ingredient in various recipes.
Canned mussels are normally preserved in oil, brine, or sauces. Since they are normally smoked, canned mussels tend to have a stronger — more concentrated — flavor than their fresh counterparts. The simplest way to enjoy mussels is right out of the tin, on a slice of crusty bread layered with a little cream cheese and sprinkled with chopped chives or parsley. They can also be tossed with eggs, and sautéed red pepper and garlic, to make an omelet. Additionally, just like most other canned seafood, tinned mussels make a great addition to pastas and salads.