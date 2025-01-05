13 Types Of Canned Seafood And The Best Ways To Use Them

Seafood isn't just delicious. It's also a nutritional treasure trove, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which support physical and mental health. While getting hold of fresh seafood is an excellent option, it's not always possible or convenient. After all, fresh fish and shellfish require cleaning, cutting and cooking.

If you are short on time, canned seafood can be a game changer. Not only is it pre-cooked and ready to eat straight out of the tin, canned seafood is roughly as nutritious as its fresh counterpart. Tinned seafood is also generally more affordable than fresh seafood, particularly when it comes to more luxury items like oysters and crab. It's also shelf-stable, which means that you can often store it in your pantry for years.

While canned seafood can be enjoyed directly from a tin, it can also make a protein-packed addition to a range of dishes. Ready to find out about the different types of seafood available at your local supermarket and the best ways to use them in the kitchen? Keep reading.