The Popular Legume That Makes An Ideal Vegan Chicken Substitute
Chicken salad sandwiches, chicken Parmesan, chicken tikka masala, chicken tacos, chicken noodle soup — the list is endless when it comes to what one can make with chicken. It makes sense, considering that chicken is like a blank canvas protein with its neutral flavor and soft texture, and often sought for it being one of the leaner animal protein sources. However, if you follow a plant-based diet, go meatless on Monday, or just want to switch up your meals with different protein options other than the same old chicken, there's a wonderful yet mighty bean for that! This is the garbanzo bean, also more popularly known as chickpeas.
If you're not familiar with this powerhouse legume, you're about to fall in love. You may be familiar with dipping veggies or crackers in hummus, which happens to be blended chickpeas and one of the many ways chickpeas can be enjoyed. The reason why chickpeas are a better chicken substitute than other bean varieties is because they have the same neutral flavor as chicken. By simply replacing chickpeas in most recipes that call for chicken and keeping the other seasonings and flavorings the same, chickpeas serve the same purpose as chicken, or at least, come pretty darn close.
The magical bean
Substituting chickpeas for chicken is also a great way to spend less money at the grocery store. A can of chickpeas costs on average at least five times less than a typical package of chicken. It's also a great nutritional source: 1 cup of cooked chickpeas has 14.5 grams of plant-based protein and 12.5 grams of fiber, and they're also an excellent source of Vitamin A, K, and folate (chicken tends to have more protein than chickpeas, but a lot less fiber). Another cool thing about this magical bean is that whether it's purchased in a can or dried in a bag, it can last for years in your pantry without going bad. There's also no prep work or cook time required other than simply opening the can and adding the beans into a recipe just as you would cooked chicken (dried chickpeas need to soak and then simmer in water before you eat them).
It's important to note that chickpeas don't taste exactly like chicken. But you'd be surprised how closely they emulate the same flavor and definitely the same satisfaction. For example, chickpeas substituted for chicken in a dish where the ingredients are mixed together, like this chicken salad sandwich with yogurt, have the potential to convince even carnivores that "chickpea" salad sandwiches are the way to go.