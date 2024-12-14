The Popular Legume That Makes An Ideal Vegan Chicken Substitute

Chicken salad sandwiches, chicken Parmesan, chicken tikka masala, chicken tacos, chicken noodle soup — the list is endless when it comes to what one can make with chicken. It makes sense, considering that chicken is like a blank canvas protein with its neutral flavor and soft texture, and often sought for it being one of the leaner animal protein sources. However, if you follow a plant-based diet, go meatless on Monday, or just want to switch up your meals with different protein options other than the same old chicken, there's a wonderful yet mighty bean for that! This is the garbanzo bean, also more popularly known as chickpeas.

If you're not familiar with this powerhouse legume, you're about to fall in love. You may be familiar with dipping veggies or crackers in hummus, which happens to be blended chickpeas and one of the many ways chickpeas can be enjoyed. The reason why chickpeas are a better chicken substitute than other bean varieties is because they have the same neutral flavor as chicken. By simply replacing chickpeas in most recipes that call for chicken and keeping the other seasonings and flavorings the same, chickpeas serve the same purpose as chicken, or at least, come pretty darn close.