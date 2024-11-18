Lighten Up Chicken Salad With An Ingredient You Already Have In Your Fridge

The best kinds of simple foods are not just delicious but can be easily modified to add new flavors depending on what you're craving. Chicken salad is the perfect example. By adding yogurt, an ingredient you likely have somewhere in your fridge, you can enjoy chicken salad in a whole new way.

While you may prefer a mayo-heavy chicken salad, a few tablespoons of yogurt (whether you're getting standard, Greek, or other European-style yogurts, plain is recommended) can be a real game changer. It works well as a substitute for or as an addition to mayonnaise, helping to make your chicken salad richer and even more flavorful.

It also gives your salad a nice creamy texture and can help cut through the heaviness of ingredients like chicken or the strong flavors of ingredients like onion or mustard. As a bonus, Greek yogurt is also packed with protein, so it's an easy mix-in if you want a little more of a nutritional punch.