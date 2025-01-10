Why Is Canned Chicken Pink, And Is It Safe To Eat Without Cooking?

According to the USDA, there are a few other things to look out for when preparing canned chicken. For one, you should take a close look at the color of the broth — it should be clear and golden with no visible red juices. The texture of the chicken chunks should be tender and moist, but still firm. Meanwhile, the odor of bad chicken is fairly unmistakable. Trust us, when canned meat is not safe to eat, your nose will likely be the first thing to tell you that it needs to be tossed in the trash.

And, while canned goods are super helpful to have on hand any day of the week, you should also make sure you're storing them the right way, by keeping them somewhere cool and checking the expiry dates on tins that have been there a while. Before you open a can to make a recipe, you can also clean it to avoid any germs that may have contaminated the lid (and could end up in your food) during the journey from the factory to your cabinet.