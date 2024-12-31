Is It Safe To Eat Yellow Chicken?

Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins out there, so it's no wonder that Americans on average consume roughly 100 pounds of this type of poultry every year. It's sold in pretty much every supermarket and can be purchased in a variety of different cuts, including whole, the breast, the thighs (hello, superior dark meat), the drumsticks, etc. If you've ever sidled on up to your grocery store's meat cooler and looked at the packages, though, you might have noticed a yellow hue to the skin of the chicken. Does that mean it's unsafe?

According to the USDA, raw poultry skin can come in a few different colors that might seem off, including blue undertones to the whiteness of the skin as well as a yellow tint. Which means it's perfectly safe to eat chicken that veers more toward yellow than white. The yellow could be caused by the chicken snacking on marigolds before it was processed. These brilliantly colored flowers contain organic pigments called carotenoids which not only affect the yellow of the chicken's skin, they also help determine how deeply yellow the yolks in their eggs will be.