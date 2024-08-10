Avoid These Mistakes When Storing Canned Goods, According To An Expert

The canned food market is a wide-ranging realm of soups, vegetables, meats, and more that are accessible, affordable, and nonperishable. As of 2024, the United States canned food market rests at a sizable $89 billion, proving one thing for sure — Americans love canned foods. Canned products are easy to consume and often save us from having to do miscellaneous prepping tasks like chopping or peeling fruits and vegetables.

Some people can their own foods to have ready-to-use home-made ingredients. Home-canning is a process in which various foods are placed in jars and heated in order to eliminate bacteria that would otherwise cause spoilage. Home-canning is perfect for canning produce from a farmers' market or personal garden, and many people have taken up the hobby to curate a home pantry that is full of less-processed food items. Even more, consumers end up with easy-to-grab products to make a quick meal on a busy evening.

Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the proper storage strategies for home-canned foods and store-bought cans alike. Storing canned items incorrectly can result in bacteria growth, which could lead to food-borne illnesses. Factors such as temperature, sunlight, and even the number of cans stacked on top of each other can affect how well a canned food is preserved, and knowing what to avoid will help you to store your canned items properly.

