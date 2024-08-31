The Major Canned Food Safety Step You're Probably Missing

When you're about to whip up a tuna salad sandwich or toast some sweet, canned bread, your go-to move might be grabbing the can opener. But here's the thing: before you even think about cracking that can open, you should be reaching for some soap and water. While we're all taught about food safety basics like washing fruits and vegetables before eating them, washing the can lid is a simple step you really don't want to skip, and many people don't even know about it.

Advertisement

Consider this: Before that can reaches your kitchen, it's been on quite a trek, traveling across states, by plane and by truck, and sitting in warehouses along the way. Dust, grime, and who knows what else could have settled on that lid. Even if the lid doesn't fall into your food when you open it (but it could, ick), just tipping it slightly can let those unwanted particles slip right in. Sounds unappetizing, right? And trust us, that's not even the worst part — can lids may also harbor bacteria and other nasties that you definitely don't want in your food.