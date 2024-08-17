The Unexpectedly Deep History Of Canned Bread

Yes, canned bread is a thing — a distinctly New England tradition. You might recall it from the famous "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode where Squidward moves to a utopian town and is overjoyed to find they sell canned bread, an oddly fitting choice for his quirky tastes. Growing up in New Hampshire, I've never tried canned bread myself, but my parents, who have, describe it with a nostalgic fondness.

Canned bread's legacy is tied to the survival instincts of early New Englanders, which might explain the sentimental value it holds for people like my parents. When the first settlers arrived in Massachusetts, they hoped to grow wheat, but the local climate made it difficult. Instead, they turned to more affordable and resilient grains like rye and corn. Lacking ovens, they steamed their bread over open fires, often using cans as makeshift molds.

Later, they gained access to molasses through trade and began incorporating it into their bread to enhance sweetness, resulting in a texture they likened to steamed pudding. This recipe became known as Boston brown bread and quickly became a staple in New England households. The canned bread in grocery stores today carries forward the tradition from when Boston brown bread was steamed in a can over an open fire. Made from the same basic recipe including rye, cornmeal, and molasses, this dense, dark loaf evokes a sense of heritage and resilience, preserving a vital piece of New England's culinary history.

