The Canned Vegetable You Should Be Adding To Pasta Salad

There are a zillion different ways to make pasta salad, and everybody and their Great Aunt Gertrude seems to have their own secret recipe with some all-important ingredient. Some people swear by Salad Supreme (it's a spice mix made by McCormick — you can buy it on Amazon if your grocery store doesn't stock it). Others, carried away by the latest food fads, may insist on adding pickle juice, while still others feel that the descriptor "salad" means you must drown it in ranch dressing.

In light of such conflicting information, all we can do is ask ourselves, "What would Dan Pelosi do?" Well, we went and asked the social media food personality directly, and he took time off from promoting regenerative farming in partnership with McCain Foods to tell us about his perfect pasta salad recipe.

Pelosi describes his dish as a "classic Italian pasta salad," going on to say: "It's a version of the one I grew up eating. It has tomatoes, olives — Castelvetrano or black (I do just love a black olive) — and then, it has provolone." Pelosi didn't disclose the exact type of pasta used, however, nor the dressing or seasonings. As for the not-so-secret ingredient, in his case, it's artichokes. Not fresh ones, but the canned kind. And, instead of using them as-is, Pelosi likes to cook them first.