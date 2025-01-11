Ranch Dressing Belongs On All Salads, Even Pasta

If you are like me, ranch dressing is something you always have on hand for dipping for everything from vegetables to chicken fries. But it also works particularly well in a pasta salad.

While recipes can vary, most include peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, pickle juice, pepperoni, and vinegar (or other salad dressing). Try ranch as the main dressing, no matter which additions you like in your pasta salad.

To make it even creamier, you can use a powdered ranch packet mixed with mayo or sour cream, but sticking with your favorite brand of bottled ranch works just as well. For dairy-free options, there are ranch brands such as Hidden Valley's Plant Powered or Primal Kitchen's ranch dressing and marinade made with avocado oil. If you prefer to use the packet method, there are dairy-free versions of that, too.