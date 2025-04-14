The Genius Canned Upgrade For Your Next Batch Of Frozen Fries

Listen, I love regular frozen french fries, and I'm not ashamed to admit it, but there are many ways to upgrade them. Though the friendship between ketchup and fries goes way back, moving past this plain condiment opens up possibilities found right in your pantry, particularly with canned goods. Canned chili stands out as a prime candidate, as it easily changes the overall flavor profile of this snack. The chili makes for a hearty and savory topping, as the meat, beans, and umami-packed sauce enhance the crispy french fries.

The best canned chili options have a chunky consistency that adds great texture to the fries, and the spice and acidity play nicely with the frozen item's saltiness. The mixture of tomatoes in some chilies gives a nod to classic ketchup, while ingredients like chili powder, onions, and garlic make each bite way more flavorful. Some brands even throw in peppers like jalapeños to lend extra heat, which certainly spices up the overall french fry dish.

The style of potato is fun to play around with, but the best frozen french fries for a canned chili topping are thicker options like steak fries. You can certainly use the tried-and-true regular fries (a crispier cook will make them sturdier), or you can twist it up with a bag of curly fries, which are practically built for holding onto weightier additions. Smoky seasoned fries bring their own spiced note, making them a good pairing for a mild chili. You can also lean into the heat by pairing seasoned fries with a spicy chili and a drizzle of hot sauce or sriracha.