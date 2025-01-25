The Friendship Between Ketchup And Fries Goes Way Back

Is there a more iconic food pairing than ketchup and french fries? That combination of sweet acidity combined with starchy, salty potatoes feels like it has always existed, but that isn't the case. The dish we know as french fries was likely created sometime in the 1700s, though the exact origin story is unclear — both France and Belgium lay claim to this iconic dish.

Ketchup became popular with European people at around the same time, but this was very different from the tomato-based condiment we know today. In fact, the word comes from the Chinese word "kêtsiap," which means "brine of pickled fish" (per Business Insider). British sailors brought word of this savory, fermented, soybean-based sauce, and over time, many different recipes fell under the ketchup heading. They were made with ingredients like anchovies, mushrooms, or walnuts, and the first recorded tomato ketchup recipe does not appear until 1812 in the United States.

Tomatoes were notoriously hard to preserve until Heinz introduced its classic ketchup recipe, packaged in glass bottles, in 1876. Heinz had impeccable timing in cracking the tomato ketchup code — the condiment became more widespread as hot dogs, hamburgers, and fries gained popularity in the U.S. By the 1940s, it became the standard for fast food chains to serve french fries with ketchup. Heinz partnered with McDonald's in 1970, ensuring that its ketchup paired with the country's most popular fast food for decades.