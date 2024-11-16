Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality French Fries

Five Guys describes its french fries as "bliss in a bag," and it's easy to see why. The little morsels of goodness are double fried in cholesterol-free peanut oil, which makes them crispy on the outside and soft and delicious on the inside. More specifically, the fries are initially fried at a lower temperature to make them soft and fluffy, then fried at a higher temperature to give them a golden crust. The freshly-cut fries are prepared boardwalk-style, which means that they are blanched prior to frying to stop them from absorbing oil during the cooking process.

The french fries at Five Guys are made mainly with Idaho Burbank potatoes, as explained by Chad Murrell, one of the founder's Jerry Murrell's five sons and the inspiration behind the restaurant's name. "All our potatoes are Burbanks from Idaho except for two months of the year, when the Idaho potatoes are too soft for us to fry in peanut oil since they absorb too much. Then we use 'gap potatoes,' Norkotahs out of Washington," he told the Food Republic in an interview.

With so much work going on behind the scenes, it's not surprising that the fries at Five Guys receive glowing reviews from diners. "I personally love Five Guys fries because they're generally appropriately crispy on the outside but have the consistency of a baked potato on the inside," says one Quora user. Another customer agrees, saying, "Do they ever load on the fries. I kept some and reheated them the next day there were so many. They are that good, too good to throw away."