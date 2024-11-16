Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality French Fries
Popular for their savory taste and satisfying crunch, french fries can be found in restaurants around the globe. The appeal of fries doesn't just lie in their flavor and texture, but also in their simplicity and versatility. For instance, the crispy morsels can be enjoyed with a little salt or used as a vehicle for condiments or toppings like melted cheese or spicy chili. French fries also pair well with other dishes, making them a hit at fast food restaurants. Whether served alongside burgers, sandwiches, or fried chicken, the familiar texture and flavor of fries are a perfect addition to a meal.
Likely first created in 17th century Belgium, french fries have been around for a while. However, despite their relatively long history and simple recipe, a perfectly cooked fry isn't a guarantee — especially when it comes to fast food settings. While some chain restaurants have their french fry game down pat, others come up lacking. To save you from disappointment, we conducted a thorough analysis of the best fast food joints to enjoy the golden sticks. We have also identified places to avoid, if you are looking for consistently delicious fries. To find out more about our selection process, check out the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Highest: Five Guys
Five Guys describes its french fries as "bliss in a bag," and it's easy to see why. The little morsels of goodness are double fried in cholesterol-free peanut oil, which makes them crispy on the outside and soft and delicious on the inside. More specifically, the fries are initially fried at a lower temperature to make them soft and fluffy, then fried at a higher temperature to give them a golden crust. The freshly-cut fries are prepared boardwalk-style, which means that they are blanched prior to frying to stop them from absorbing oil during the cooking process.
The french fries at Five Guys are made mainly with Idaho Burbank potatoes, as explained by Chad Murrell, one of the founder's Jerry Murrell's five sons and the inspiration behind the restaurant's name. "All our potatoes are Burbanks from Idaho except for two months of the year, when the Idaho potatoes are too soft for us to fry in peanut oil since they absorb too much. Then we use 'gap potatoes,' Norkotahs out of Washington," he told the Food Republic in an interview.
With so much work going on behind the scenes, it's not surprising that the fries at Five Guys receive glowing reviews from diners. "I personally love Five Guys fries because they're generally appropriately crispy on the outside but have the consistency of a baked potato on the inside," says one Quora user. Another customer agrees, saying, "Do they ever load on the fries. I kept some and reheated them the next day there were so many. They are that good, too good to throw away."
Lowest: Johnny Rockets
Johnny Rockets is known for its classic American diner experience, complete with an iconic red and white decor and vintage jukeboxes. Despite its relatively wide menu, the chain's claim to fame are its burgers. Made-to-order with Certified Angus Beef, the handhelds come with a variety of toppings, from bacon and onion rings to grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese. The chain also offers a range of accompaniments. Listed alongside tots, onion rings, and chili in the "Seriously Loaded Sides" section of Johnny Rockets' menu, the restaurant's french fries can be ordered with cheese, bacon, or chili.
While Johnny Rockets' menu describes the chain's skin-on fries as extra crispy, this doesn't always hold true. Customers have been underwhelmed by the menu item, with many saying that the fries leave a lot to be desired in the crispiness department. A customer noted that the side was "All around disappointing," adding, "[The] fries were cool and soggy tasting."
Highest: Burger King
Burger King's french fries are probably the second most recognized in the fast food world after McDonald's. And while the chain's fries look fairly similar to the potato sticks served at McDonald's, they feature a slightly thicker cut. Burger King also serves Have-sies, a menu item composed of french fries and onion rings, which is perfect for those who can't make up their mind between the two sides. While we aren't sure what potatoes Burger King uses to make its fries, we do know that they are fried in a blend of canola oil, corn oil, soy oil, and cottonseed oil.
According to Burger King's menu, "you can't go wrong" with its french fries, and diners seem to agree. A Reddit user is partial to the french fries, saying, "They always taste fresh. They are rarely EVER soggy. They are so thick, so they have a nice mouthfeel. They go good with everything."
Lowest: Culver's
When Culver's first opened its doors in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, its main offerings included ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard. Four decades later, both treats are still on the chain's menu, with options such as The Culver's Bacon Deluxe, Mushroom & Swiss, and ButterBurger Cheese, as well as a variety of shakes, floats, and sundaes. Over the years, Culver's has also expanded its menu to include a variety of fast food side dishes like Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, Mashed Potato & Gravy, and Crinkle Cut Fries.
Made from potatoes grown in the Pacific Northwest, Culver's fries come either plain or topped with medium spicy chili con carne and Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. Regrettably, regardless of which french fry option you choose, you might just find yourself questioning your decision. One reviewer who hasn't been impressed with the menu item says: "I don't like their fries. I think they are an extruded potato product. Why? Because the insides are like instant mashed potato, nothing like a real potato. Not fond of mush." Similarly, another customer notes that the chain's fries are bad, adding, "[They] served me cold soggy fries!"
Highest: Wendy's
Wendy's revamped its french fries in 2021 to offer a more consistently crispy experience. Following trials with around 20 different cuts and shapes, the chain settled on the Hot & Crispy Fry. The natural-cut, skin-on fries have been engineered to deliver perfectly fluffy centers and retain crispiness for longer periods of time. Wendy's President Kurt Kane explained the process to CNN Business at the time: "What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor. [...] We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later." The french fries at Wendy's are cooked in vegetable oil and sprinkled with sea salt.
Last year, The Takeout pitted Wendy's french fries against none other than their counterparts at McDonald's, declaring the former the winner. Wendy's fries were praised for their thicker size, crispier texture, and starchy coating, standing out against McDonald's thinner fries. One Quora user shares this view, explaining, "These fries are made with real potatoes, cut into delicious strips and fried to perfection. The natural cut fries are lightly salted with sea salt, giving them a delicious flavor. They have a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior, making them the perfect combination of crunchy and creamy."
Lowest: Sonic Drive-In
Inspired by the slogan "Service with the Speed of Sound," Sonic's brand identity was originally centered around a retro-style drive-in service, where carhops — often on roller skates — would deliver food directly to car windows. Sonic was also one of the first fast food chains to use an intercom ordering system.
Today, Sonic Drive-In specializes in burgers, sandwiches, fried chicken, and also serves breakfast burritos and hot dogs. Since all of these dishes go perfectly well with french fries, the chain offers a variety of crinkle-cut fry options, including Groovy Fries, Chili Cheese Groovy Fries, and Cheese Groovy Fries. The chain also offers Pickle Fries, made from dill pickles sliced like fries and deep-fried.
Despite the wide range of options, Sonic's french fries haven't quite hit the mark with diners, with many reviewers complaining that they are overly greasy. One unhappy customer says: "I've ordered them three times from Sonic and every time I've got them [they were] full of grease, enough that it soaks the bag. And there isn't a french fry that is over an inch and a half long, there's a bunch of small pieces of french fries from a quarter inch to a half inch long." A TikTok reviewer is also unimpressed with the menu item, saying, "[It] feels like they fry them in the same batter or oil that they fry the chicken in. It does have a really oily flavor [...] With every bite I take, I taste nothing but oil."
Highest: McDonald's
Let's face it, the french fries at McDonald's are a classic that's become a benchmark for measuring other fast food fries. Made with Russet Burbank, Ranger Russet, Umatilla Russet and Shepody potatoes, the fries are peeled, cut into the chain's signature shape, and blanched. They are then partially fried in oil and frozen before being distributed to the chain's restaurants. Prior to serving, the fries are cooked in a trans fat-free blend of canola oil, soybean oil, and corn oil, with natural beef flavoring thrown into the mix.
While some reviewers are adamant that the french fries at McDonald's tasted better when the chain used to put beef tallow into the frying oil, the menu item continues to receive consistently positive feedback. A case in point is one customer who says: "The fries at McD's are consistently good. They cannot be great unless the clown brings back the beef fat, but the texture is superb. They stay crispy and reasonably tasty even after a short drive home." Another diner is also partial to the fries, noting, "They are soooo good when they are fresh, but depending on the time of day you visit, if they aren't really busy, nicely ask if they can give you freshly cooked fries."
Lowest: White Castle
White Castle has been around since fast food as we know it existed. In fact, the chain is recognized as the very first fast food restaurant in the world. Opening its doors in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, White Castle had already prepared and sold its first billion burgers by 1961. Today, the chain boasts over 340 locations in the U.S., with the greatest presence in Illinois and Indiana.
While White Castle's claim to fame has always been its sliders, the restaurant also serves Belgian waffles, sandwiches, and sides such as onion rings, mozzarella cheese sticks, and hash browns. The chain also offers classic crinkle-cut french fries and loaded fries with bacon crumbles, cheese, and ranch sauce.
Unfortunately, White Castle's fries have fallen short of expectations, with many diners complaining that they are flavorless and greasy. One telling remark comes from a diner who says: "The fries were bland. I would pass on the fries next time I'm in the area." Similarly, other reviews have described the fried menu item as soaking with grease, soggy and undercooked, and all-around horrible.
Highest: Del Taco
Just as its name suggests, Del Taco specializes in TexMex cuisine. Some of the items on the chain's menu include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, and nachos. While this may seem unusual for a TexMex fast food joint, Del Taco also serves french fries. In fact, the restaurant offers four different versions of the side dish: Queso Loaded Fries, Carne Asada Steak Fries, Deluxe Chili Cheddar Fries, and Chili Cheddar Fries. All versions of the dish are crinkle-cut and topped with a range of ingredients, such as seasoned beef, guacamole, and beefy chili.
Even if you come to Del Taco to indulge in your favorite TexMex dishes, missing the restaurant's loaded french fries would be a mistake — or so say the restaurant's patrons. For instance, one satisfied diner says: "Am I crazy or are Del Taco's fries potentially the best french fries out there? I'm serious, the other day I ordered a bunch of random items from Del Taco for delivery since I haven't been there in years, and the fries had no business being as good as they are. I genuinely cannot think of any fast food or restaurant with better fries." Another reviewer also says that the chain's fries are 100% their favorite, elaborating, "I feel like 9/10 times they're hot and fresh."
Lowest: In-N-Out Burger
While the majority of In-N-Out Burger restaurants are located in California, with a substantial presence in Texas and Arizona, most of us have no doubt heard of this popular burger chain. Dating back to 1948, In-N-Out introduced the first fast food drive thru, complete with a two-way speaker system. In-N-Out started out with burgers, and they remain its crowning glory to this day. Some of the chain's menu highlights include the Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, and six not-so-secret menu burger options.
While In-N-Out's burgers are popular with diners, the chain's fries have received a somewhat cooler reception. This is despite the fact that they are freshly cut (never frozen) and cooked in 100% sunflower oil. One Reddit user hits the nail on the head, saying, "Everybody loves the burgers but the fries are almost universally acknowledged as garbage. Why can't they just fix that? [...] They just don't taste fried, IMO. I see the employees slicing the potatoes in the slicer thing, so they're definitely fresh, but something must be going wrong in the frying process, [to] cause the fries suck." Perhaps the answer lies with Danny Palumbo, who reviewed In-N-Out's french fries for The Takeout. Palumbo speculates that the chain's fries likely lack in both the flavor and texture departments due to the fact that they aren't blanched or double fried.
Highest: Shake Shack
Not many know that Shake Shack traces its beginnings to a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. Back in 2001, the stand was set up to raise money for a public art project. Fast forward 23 years, and the venture has evolved into a thriving fast food chain with more than 300 locations in the U.S. However, instead of hot dogs, the restaurant is known for its delicious burgers and french fries.
After testing different types of fries, the restaurant settled on the crinkle-cut fry shape, as Shake Shack's culinary director, Mark Rosati, explained in an interview with Food Republic. "Because of those grooves and cuts, there's more surface area on the fry. So when we fried it, it got crunchier and crispier than most of the fries out there, and it held that crunch for a long time," he said. Today, the chain serves four different types of crinkle-cut french fries: plain fries, cheese fries, fries with cheese and bacon, and fries topped with Parmesan cheese and black truffle sauce.
It seems that diners can't get enough of Shake Shack's french fries. A perfect illustration comes from one diner who says: "My shroom burger and fries were one of the cheapest meals I've had in NYC recently. Everything was tasty and hit the spot." Similarly, other reviewers have described the fries as fantastic, amazing, and hot and fresh.
Lowest: Raising Cane's
The founder of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, was once told by his college professor that an eatery serving only chicken fingers was never going to be successful. Undeterred by the discouraging feedback, Graves opened his first restaurant in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, naming it after his golden retriever, Raising Cane. Today, the chain boasts over 800 locations across the U.S.
While there's no question that chicken fingers take center stage on the restaurant's menu, Raising Cane's also offers extras like Texas toast, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, and Cane's special sauce. Unfortunately, the restaurant's french fries don't live up to the high standard set by its fried chicken. Perhaps one customer sums this up best, saying, "The fries and coleslaw are only marginal and fairly tasteless." Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, elaborating, "The chicken is very good, but the fries and toast need to be cooked more. Too soggy!" Other words used to describe the menu item have included greasy, mushy, and nothing special.
Methodology
The crispy exterior and soft and fluffy interior of french fries are legendary. For many, it's this contrast in textures that gives this savory treat its star quality. However, when it comes to fast food restaurants, not all french fries measure up to the same standard. Different chains slice their potatoes into different shapes and employ different frying techniques. They also frequently serve their french fries with different toppings.
To help you decide where to eat your next meal, we have spent hours researching how different fast food chains prepare their french fries. We have also read countless customer reviews on websites such as Quora, Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp to get a sense of which chains deliver the best and worst fries.