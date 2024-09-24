The Spicy Condiment You Need For Amped Up Breakfast Burritos

Burritos are a staple of northern Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. You simply can't beat meats, vegetables, beans, rice, and sauces wrapped in a tortilla to make a bomb of contrasting flavors and textures. Somewhere down the line, someone had the genius idea of making breakfast burritos using ingredients normally associated with the first meal of the day like avocados, bacon, and eggs. If you have a long day ahead and need a hearty, nutritious meal that will keep you full for a while, a breakfast burrito will never disappoint. For an even better experience, add some gochujang.

A spicy red pepper paste, gojuchang is a staple of the Korean diet. If you go out to eat at a Korean restaurant, chances are that you'll see it on the table or taste it in one of the dishes that you order. The paste's main ingredients are red chili peppers, rice, and fermented soy beans, a combination that is spicy, sweet, and smoky at the same time. Having it in your pantry allows you to not only make delicious Korean dishes, but also to add a little something special to your favorite go-to meals. Since the paste goes well with pretty much anything, you wouldn't be the first person that ends up using it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.