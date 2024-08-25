How To Make The Crispiest Fries At Home

Homemade french fries may seem like a fairly simple proposition: slice potato, fry potato, add ketchup, and eat. The sad truth is, though, that DIY fries often come out soggy. What is the elusive secret to crispy fries? According to Bob Bennett, the executive chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, you've got to fry the potatoes twice.

As he explains, "I often feel like soggy fries are the result of frying on too low of temperature or for not a long enough period of time." You'll first need to fry the potatoes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit to cook them all the way through (yes, you do need a deep-fry thermometer). Once they're done, which may take about 5 to 7 minutes, remove them from the fryer and drain them while you heat the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the potatoes for another minute or so, then take them out when they're golden brown. This second fry, according to Bennett, "gives you this creamy inside and a crispy outside."

Prep work also counts when it comes to making crispy fries. Before cooking, soak the potatoes in cold water between half an hour and 24 hours to remove excess starch (while starch may stiffen your shirt collar, it can make for floppy fried potatoes). Some may recommend adding salt to the soaking water, but this advice is best ignored. Salt can be damaging to cooking oil, causing it to break down and possibly add unwanted funky flavor to the fries

