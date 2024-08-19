Here's How Long You Should Be Soaking Potatoes For Crispy Fries

For as simple and uncomplicated as they seem, French fries are really difficult to get just right. And by just right, we mean a soft, fluffy interior with a pleasantly crisp shell. If you've tried deep frying, air-frying, and oven roasting a batch of fries only to be disappointed by the lackluster results, you're definitely not alone. Many professional cooks agree that soaking your fries in water before they're cooked makes for excellent results. But, are we talking for a few minutes, or a few days? The Takeout asked a couple of experts to chime in, and both of them agreed that a soak is an absolute must, but their time recommendations were pretty different.

Bob Bennett, Executive Chef at Ann Arbor, Michigan's Zingerman's Roadhouse, told us, "I think it's super important to soak and rinse fries ... we rinse them three times with cold water and then soak them ... for about 24 hours in cold water." Culinary creator, award-winning fashion designer, and lifestyle expert Peter Som agrees, but his soak time is much shorter. He suggests, "Soak your fries for about 30 minutes minimum and up to an hour in cold tap water ... you can soak them overnight but remember to pat them very dry before frying, otherwise your fries will be limp and sad."

Potatoes don't crisp up well without a dip in water because of one thing: starch.