Why You Should Look Beyond The Draft List When Trying Belgian Beers

Ah, Belgium. That little European country so full of chocolate, waffles, french fries, and, of course, beer. Though it's roughly half the size of West Virginia, the country boasts more than 1,000 varieties of beer, many produced through different fermentation techniques. Though America's craft beer selection is certainly nothing to sneeze at, a visit to the "Crossroads of Europe" might very well blow your beer-loving mind. Belgian beers are also made a little differently than your standard Coors or Miller High Life. They're generally higher in alcohol, as well as yeastier and sweeter than a typical American beer, which is where the difference between bottles and kegs comes in.

You'd be forgiven for thinking draft beers are where it's at. They're generally stored in kegs, protected from light and air. This helps to maintain the beer's freshness and is immediately apparent on drinking as long as the bar is keeping its beer lines clean. Americans also love ice-cold beers, which is something you can easily ensure with a draft system. If you're a nitro beer nerd, you might insist that those carbonated draft lines also give you a creamy mouthfeel that's unlike any bottled beer. But take a moment to consider, just maybe, that those Trappist monks in Belgium know a thing or two about beer. After all, it's literally part of their job and many of them founded old breweries that are still operating today.