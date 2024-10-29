Since antiquity, beer has been a drink that mankind has happily taken a sip of. Widely seen today as an enjoyable alcoholic intoxicant, it was once used as a safer alternative to drinking containment water, and for long voyages, a way for sailors to infuse vitamins into their diet. Beer consists of water and the fermentation of grain, and breweries have been discovered in areas of Turkey and Egypt, as far back as 6,000 BCE.

During the Middle Ages, the art of beer brewing was shaped and regulated by monks with European monasteries who made "liquid bread." In 1516, the Bavarian Reinheitsgebot was established, a beer purity law that stipulated that only barley, hops, and water could be used to brew beer, which further refined the process.

Today, there are over 19,000 breweries in 209 countries serving up all kinds of beer. Out of that large number, there are 15 breweries that trace its beginning to well over 300 years ago, and continue to carry on proud traditions for modern tastes. While the actual start years may be questionable, we'll take each brewery at its word as to its date of origin. Pull up a stool, an empty glass, and pour yourself a beer as we explore the 15 oldest breweries in the world with beers still in production to this very day.