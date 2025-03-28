For The Easiest Fish-Free Tuna Salad, Reach For This Canned Ingredient

One thing that many of us love about tuna salad is its room for versatility and creativity. There are many ways you can give tuna salad a little crunch, make it more protein-rich by incorporating cottage cheese or Greek yogurt, or even add a Mediterranean flavor to your tuna salad. If you're following a plant-based diet or don't want to eat fish, you might think it's a dish which is off the table. But there's an easy swap to make it fish-free: canned chickpeas. Jem Mantiri, the plant-based recipe developer, blogger, and food photographer behind The Fruity Jem, explained to The Takeout why this switch works so well.

"Chickpeas work well in vegan tuna salad as they provide a hearty texture and neutral base that soaks up flavors," Mantiri told us. "While they don't have a natural seafood taste, adding the right seasonings (like nori seaweed and miso paste) would help in creating a 'fishy' taste." Interestingly, miso is a great umami booost for tuna salad, too, as well as the chickpea alternative.

Not only can you make these beans taste and feel like tuna, but chickpeas are also a great source of plant-based protein, so you won't lose any of those precious benefits. And just as with a traditional tuna salad, there are endless variations and customizations.