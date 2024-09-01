14 Ingredients That Will Give Your Tuna Salad A Little Crunch

Let's talk tuna. Tuna salad is cheap and easy to make, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. The base of a tuna salad is canned tuna and mayo, a combination that is as delicious as it is mushy. If you don't add some crunch, a tuna salad can be — let's be honest — a little sad.

But no worries — because there are plenty of creative ways to add crunch to your tuna salad that can turn an ordinary snack into a culinary triumph. Canned tuna is a great way to incorporate healthy protein into your diet without breaking the bank. Adding crunchy ingredients gives the soft tuna a nice textural contrast and introduces flavors that complement the savoriness of tuna and the subtle, fatty zing of mayonnaise.

You don't need a Michelin star to give tuna salad a little extra pep – you just need to be slightly inventive. And there are plenty of affordable ingredients (that you might already have) to punch up your tuna salad. There's also no reason to stick with one ingredient at a time — feel free to mix and match to maximize the crunch and come up with interesting flavors of your own.

