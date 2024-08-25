Canned Tuna Is The Key To Simple Lunchtime Quesadillas
Canned tuna might not be the lunchtime powerhouse it once was — sales peaked in the 1980s – but it still maintains a prominent place in many Americans' pantries. It isn't hard to see why. Canned tuna is affordable. If you get the right brands, it's sustainable — a much more environmentally friendly source of protein than, say, deli meats. It's packed with nutrients that help lower the risk of cancer and heart disease. And, above all, it's handy and versatile. Along these lines, here's a list of mistakes to avoid when shopping for canned tuna.
Still, it can be easy to get stuck in that old tuna-sandwich rut: dump the contents into a dish, add a little mayo and celery, then put it on toast. That's a classic for a reason, but if you're looking to shake things up a bit, consider the lunchtime quesadilla. Above all, this introduces cheese into the equation — that can't a bad thing. But it also gives you a hot lunch that cooks quickly and is extensively customizable, whether you're in the mood for a Mediterranean-style quesadilla, one with more Tex-Mex leanings, or just a twist on the old-school tuna melt. For all, the procedure remains the same: Mix your filling, spread it over a cheese-lined tortilla, and heat until it's gooey and fragrant.
First, make your tuna quesadilla filling
The basic building blocks of tuna salad are as follows: one can of drained tuna, dressing to moisten and bind it, and anything else you want to add for flavor or texture. So, for classic tuna salad, you're mixing a basic can of tuna (save that fancy jar of tuna for a more upscale occasion) with a generous dollop of mayonnaise, a handful of diced celery, and a bit of black pepper, at minimum. You may want a little something extra to brighten the flavor — lemon juice and Dijon pepper are both popular choices; some like grated onion, pickle relish, capers, or even chopped hard-boiled eggs.
That's the general model, anyways, that you can build off of. If you want to take it in a more Tex-Mex direction, you could skip the all-mayo route in favor of a half-and-half mixture of mayo and sour cream, then fold in chopped chipotle peppers, diced fresh cilantro, even a handful of roasted corn kernels if you've got some handy. A sprinkle of cotija cheese, a squeeze of lime? Why not. Or, if you want more Mediterranean vibes, ditch the mayo and dress the tuna with olive oil and lemon juice or vinegar, then add some chopped fresh veggies and herbs — diced red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, basil — and something bright and briny to really give it punch, like chopped capers and/or olives. A bit of crumbled feta cheese wouldn't be bad here, either.
Now it's time to cook your quesadilla
Depending on your preferences, there are plenty of variables in quesadilla construction, and plenty of potential choices to make. Corn or flour tortilla? Cooked in oil or not? What kind of cheese do you use? For simplicity's sake, let's say you're using a full-sized flour tortilla, even if the flour tortilla is a bit contentious. You can add a bit of oil to the pan if you'd like, but this kind cooks up pretty well with nothing added — unlike the corn tortilla, which gets tough if it's not cooked in oil. Warm a skillet over medium-low and throw your flour tortilla in it. Sprinkle one half of the tortilla with the cheese of your choice — this juncture providing yet another opportunity for a little creativity. Classic tuna-melt quesadilla? Can't go wrong with cheddar. Mediterranean? Look for something mild and melty, like mozzarella or Muenster. Tex-Mex? Monterey or pepper jack would work great here, though you could also go the classic quesadilla route: Oaxaca cheese, a stringy, salty variety available at Mexican grocers.
Once you've layered cheese over half your tortilla, spoon the filling over it, add more cheese on top, and fold the other half over so that it's closed. Continue cooking, flipping as needed, until the quesadilla is browned on both sides and the cheese is melted. And there you have it: a lunch classic, remade into something just a bit more exciting.