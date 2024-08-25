Canned Tuna Is The Key To Simple Lunchtime Quesadillas

Canned tuna might not be the lunchtime powerhouse it once was — sales peaked in the 1980s – but it still maintains a prominent place in many Americans' pantries. It isn't hard to see why. Canned tuna is affordable. If you get the right brands, it's sustainable — a much more environmentally friendly source of protein than, say, deli meats. It's packed with nutrients that help lower the risk of cancer and heart disease. And, above all, it's handy and versatile. Along these lines, here's a list of mistakes to avoid when shopping for canned tuna.

Still, it can be easy to get stuck in that old tuna-sandwich rut: dump the contents into a dish, add a little mayo and celery, then put it on toast. That's a classic for a reason, but if you're looking to shake things up a bit, consider the lunchtime quesadilla. Above all, this introduces cheese into the equation — that can't a bad thing. But it also gives you a hot lunch that cooks quickly and is extensively customizable, whether you're in the mood for a Mediterranean-style quesadilla, one with more Tex-Mex leanings, or just a twist on the old-school tuna melt. For all, the procedure remains the same: Mix your filling, spread it over a cheese-lined tortilla, and heat until it's gooey and fragrant.

