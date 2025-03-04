Take Your Tuna Salad To The Mediterranean With A Few Simple Ingredients

Is tuna salad the most customizable recipe in existence? You'd think so, given how many ways there are to swap out the mayonnaise or all the ingredients you can add to make it extra-crunchy. Still, there's always room for one more tuna tweak, so how about taking your salad on a trip to the Mediterranean? In fact, you can do so by incorporating both a mayonnaise swap (add some olive oil if you're using water-packed tuna; if not, use the oil it came in) and crunchy ingredients. The latter could include sun-dried tomatoes (okay, so maybe these are more chewy than crunchy), chopped red onions, almonds, or roasted chickpeas.

Other ingredients that would give your tuna salad a Mediterranean twist include olives of just about any type (you can't get much more Mediterranean than an olive) as well as marinated artichokes, chopped garlic, and herbs like basil and oregano. You could also try adding parmesan or feta cheese to the salad if you're feeling experimental.

Whatever you do, don't forget the lemon juice. Lemons are not only a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, they've been traditionally partnered with fish as far back as the Middle Ages. If you'd like to make your Mediterranean tuna salad into a sandwich, you've got plenty of choices there, including pita bread, focaccia, ciabatta, and lavash; all of which would be thematically appropriate.