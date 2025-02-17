15 Mayo Swaps That Will Make Your Tuna Salad More Flavorful

Adding mayonnaise to tuna salad is a no-brainer to most of us. It's decadent texture and distinct flavor binds tuna with all of its yummy ingredients together to yield the rich, creamy, and comforting dish we all know and love. Yet, despite its delicious benefits, there are times when mayo just won't cut it, and we're left craving for something outside of the ordinary. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there for replacing mayo in tuna salad, and you might be surprised to know that many of them are already likely hanging out in your kitchen pantry.

Let's explore mayo replacements that can upgrade your tuna salad. From creamy concoctions to swaps that feature a totally different texture and flavor profile, you'll be amazed at the non-traditional yet oh-so-delicious ways you can jazz up tuna salad to make it one of a kind. Join us as we explore mayo swaps that will make your tuna salad more flavorful.